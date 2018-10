Burin Peninsula RCMP have arrested four individuals in relation to two break and enters and thefts that took place over the weekend. Police recovered approximately $9,000 worth of stolen property as a result of the investigation. The incidents occurred overnight on Friday, October 26th, and a warrant for the arrest of Anthony Farrell Jr. was issued on October 29th. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

