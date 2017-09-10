Employees with Fortis and Newfoundland Power are heading to the Turks and Caicos to help with the cleanup after Hurriane Irma. Fortis owns the power utility in that country.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.