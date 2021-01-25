A 24-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta., has been charged with failing to self-isolate under the province’s special measures orders, among other things.

The RNC conducted a traffic stop at Regent Square in Corner Brook at 3:54 a.m. Sunday. As the vehicle stopped, the driver fled the area on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.

As a result of an investigation, a 24-year-old resident of Fort McMurray was arrested and charged with impaired driving, refusing the breathalyzer and obstructing a peace officer.

The man was also charged under provincial special measures orders for failing to self-isolate as he arrived into the province on Jan. 22.

He remains in custody and appeared in provincial court Sunday. He was issued a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded.