Former St. John’s Mayor Andy Wells has died.

“On behalf of City Council and staff, I extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Mayor Andy Wells on his recent passing,” Mayor Danny Breen said in a statement Friday.

Wells served on St. John’s City Council for 31 years, from 1977 to 2008, the last 11 years as mayor. He then served as chair of the Public Utilities Board until he attempted a political comeback in 2017.

Wells was known across the country for his combative style in politics. City Hall also remembered him Friday for presiding over a number of milestones as mayor.

The Harbour Clean-Up Project was completed under Mayor Wells which saw the end of the daily flow of raw sewage into St. John’s Harbour. A major part of this project was the funding and construction of the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility on Southside Road.

Construction and official opening of the Mile One Stadium and Convention Centre.

The cruise ship industry underwent significant growth, as there was a record number of Cruise Ship visits during his time as Mayor.

In 2002, the City began implementation of a Citizen Relationship Management (CRM) strategy for a centralized call centre and citizen service centre – now called Access St. John’s (311).

Completion of the Winsor Lake Water Treatment Facility took place under Mayor Wells.

“Out of respect for former Mayor Wells and his immense contributions to the City, the flags at City hall and all City owned buildings will be lowered to half-mast,” Breen said.