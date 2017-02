The RCMP’s former┬áNo. 2 officer in the province was on the stand at the Barry Inquiry on Wednesday. It was Chief Supt. Andrew Boland who decided not to get an outside police force to investigate the shooting death of Don Dunphy. It was also Boland who decided to bring in retired justice David Riche as an independent observer, whose role in the case later proved to be controversial. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.