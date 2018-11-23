It was perhaps the largest bankruptcy in the province’s history. Today the chief financial officers of Hickman’s Equipment and the company’s sales manager were sentenced to house arrest. Hickman’s former CFO William Hilliard, 64, was sentenced to nine months house arrest after pleading guilty last week to producing false financial documents.

The company’s sales manager, 62-year-old John King was sentenced to six months house arrest for fraud. He had the least involvement of the four managers charged in the wake of the 2002 bankruptcy. The investigation took a full 10 years before charges were laid. Together the managers tried to keep the failing company afloat by using equipment that had previously been sold in order to secure financing for future purchases. With a monthly income in the tens of thousands of dollars, their debt was approaching $2 million a month. Assets were just $25 million while creditors were owed $110 million