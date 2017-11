Defence lawyer Bob Buckingham wants the Crown attorney’s office investigated after it was revealed in court Friday that a former prosecutor had a relationship with the sister of a man charged with murder. Out-of-province lawyers had to be brought in for the trial of Philip Pynn at a cost of $600,000 because Crown prosecutor Nick Westera had an inappropriate relationship with Pynn’s sister, Felicia. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.

