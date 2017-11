PC leadership candidate Ches Crosbie has picked up an endorsement from another former premier. Tom Rideout announced Friday he is supporting Crosbie to be the next Tory leader. Former premier Tom Marshall has also endorsed Crosbie. Meanwhile, anther candidate may be entering the race. Tony Wakeham, the former CEO of Labrador-Grenfell Health, says he is seriously considering running for the leadership. Nominations close Jan. 15.

