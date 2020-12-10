Former N.L. Liquor Corporation CEO Steve Winter committed misconduct by withholding evidence of a business relationship with his son, Citizens’ Representative Bradley Moss reported Thursday.

The report finds that an intimate business relationship existed between the then CEO and an adult member of the CEO’s family at the time the Citizens’ Representative commenced his investigation of conflict of interest allegations in November of 2015.

The report says more than 600 pages of material evidence about the business relationship, in the form of emails required to be disclosed by law, were not disclosed to the Office of the Citizens’ Representative.

The report declares a misconduct on behalf of the former CEO and calls on the House of Assembly to increase fines for obstruction of the Citizens’ Representative from $500 to $10,000, in line with fines contained in whistleblower legislation already under the purview of the Citizens’ Representative.

Further, the report calls on the House of Assembly to insert defined discoverability language into the Citizens’ Representative Act, to allow the office more time to detect and initiate prosecution of future cases of suspected obstruction and evidence suppression.

Winter was terminated as CEO in 2018.