The auditor general released a report Thursday slamming a father-and-son relationship that crossed over into conflict of interest at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. Steve Winter was fired as CEO two years ago. Now, the AG has revealed that Winter steered millions of dollars in specialty wine purchases to a company linked to his own son. NTV’s David Salter reports.

