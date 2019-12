Former Newfoundland NHL player Harold Druken has added his voice to the allegations of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of former Vancouver Canucks coach Marc Crawford. Druken says Crawford was “hands down the worst human being I’ve ever met.” The Chicago Blackhawks are investigating the allegations against Crawford, who is currently the team’s assistant coach. NTV’s Mark Dwyer reports.

