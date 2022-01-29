Harry Steele, a former national business leader in the media, airline and hotel sectors, died Friday night.

Steele was born in Musgrave Harbour in 1929. His first career was in the Royal Canadian Navy, where he served for 24 years and retired in 1974 at the rank of lieutenant commander.

After leaving the Navy, Steele became a vice-president with Eastern Provincial Airways, a former Newfoundland-based airline that served all of Atlantic Canada. He acquired control of the company and sold it to Canadian Pacific Airways in 1984.

In 1981, Steele founded Newfoundland Capital Corporation, a transportation and communications company that owned newspapers and radio stations across the country. He bought the former Q Radio network in the 1980s and the VOCM network in the late 1990s.

Steele was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 1992. He retired as chair of the NewCap board of directors in 2018 at the age of 88 and was honoured with the title “chairman emeritus.”