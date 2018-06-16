Former NDP MHA George Murphy returned to the Liberal fold at the party’s AGM in Gander on Friday.

Murphy represented St. John’s East as a New Democrat from 2011 to 2015. He had previously run unsuccessfully as a Liberal candidate, but quit the party to protest the hiring of journalist Craig Westcott, a former Conservative candidate, for an opposition communications job. Murphy had also applied for the same job.

“It’s kind of like moving back home,” Murphy told reporters Friday.

Murphy had stayed loyal to the NDP following the caucus schism of 2013 that saw Dale Kirby and Christopher Mitchelmore leave the party. But Murphy did not seek re-election in 2015 and he now says the New Democrats are in the past for him.

“No, I’ve parked that one,” he said. “That’s in the past.”

Murphy says his recent work with the Liberal government on insurance issues in the taxi industry has drawn him back to the party. He says he misses politics, but will have to talk to his family before deciding whether he will try to run for the Liberals in the 2019 election.

“I’ll talk to the family first, but I’m not going to say no, I’m not going to say yes.”