Many are familiar with polar dips – a tradition to begin the new year. People take the plunge in icy water for charity and even for fun, but there are also those who have taken polar dips to a new level through something called the Wim Hof method. NTV’s Jodi Cooke met up with one of this province’s most extreme participants: a former Navy diver who’s made a daily habit of sitting in the ocean in sub zero temperatures for up to 5 minutes at a time.

