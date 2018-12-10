Former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin took the stand Monday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry.

Martin is the most important witness to testify to date and is scheduled to be on the stand for five days. He led the province’s energy corporation during the planning, sanction and much of the construction of the Muskrat Falls project.

Martin left Nalcor in 2016 in what the auditor general said was tantamount to “constructive dismissal.” That’s after the provincial government had publicly criticized Nalcor for ballooning cost overruns at Muskrat Falls.

It’s expected Martin will face questions about why an allowance for strategic risk was not included in the original $6.2-billion cost estimate and to what he extent he informed the provincial government about risks with the cost and the schedule.