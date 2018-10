There has been a shakeup in the official opposition office as PC leader Ches Crosbie prepares to be sworn in as the MHA for Windsor Lake. Bill Matthews, a former cabinet minister in the Peckford government and former Tory and Liberal MP, has been named the new chief of staff for the official opposition office. He replaces former provincial cabinet minister Dan Crummell, who had been on Crosbie’s leadership campaign team.

