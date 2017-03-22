Former MP and Senator Bill Rompkey dead at age 80

Former Senator and MP Bill Rompkey has died at the age of 80.

Rompkey was first elected as the Liberal MP for Grand Falls-White Bay-Labrador in 1972. He served as minister of national revenue under Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

In 1995, Rompkey was appointed to the Senate on the advice of Prime Minister Jean Chretien. Rompkey served as a Senator until his retirement in 2011.

“Sadly, Labradorians offer condolences on the passing of Senator Bill Rompkey, a great champion/friend to all of us,” Labrador MP Yvonne Jones said on Twitter.