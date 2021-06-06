George Murphy, a former taxi driver and politician who was best known for predicting gas prices, died suddenly Saturday evening at the age of 58.

Murphy was a St. John’s cabbie who became a household name across the province as the Gas Man, making weekly predictions through the Consumer Group for Fair Gas Prices. His wife Joy shared the shocking news this weekend on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must say good bye to my friend, father to our beautiful boys, grandfather and husband of 12 years next month. George Murphy passed suddenly away this evening at our home enjoying a fire in our pit and some of nature’s wonders right in front of us. I write this because this is what he would have wanted. He lived for each week to keep everyone informed of what was happening with gas and oil or anything else he felt they would need to know about.Newfoundland and Labrador has lost yet another brilliant mind and a man who truly loved everyone.Good bye my love❤ Gone but you will never be forgotten….”

Murphy took his interest in energy issues into the political arena. He ran several times for both the Liberals and NDP, and served four years in the House of Assembly as the MHA for St. John’s East after he was elected in 2011 as part of the orange wave.

Tributes flooded online Sunday from politicians of all parties, as they remembered a man who was always friendly, always jovial, and one of the nicest people in the business.