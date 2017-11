Former Tory cabinet minister Charlene Johnson has been named the new head of the province’s oil and gas industry association.

Johnson will take over as CEO of NOIA on Jan. 9. She was a cabinet minister in the governments of Danny Williams, Kathy Dunderdale and Tom Marshall. Johnson served as minister of environment, child, youth and family services, and finance during her time in government.

Johnson spent the last three years living in Brunei after leaving politics.