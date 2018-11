The Muskrat Falls inquiry heard from a former member of the project management team on Wednesday. Jason Kean’s background was in the oil industry, but after joining Nalcor as consultant in 2007 he rose to deputy general project manager for Muskrat Falls in 2010. At one point, Kean was grilled about whether positive information was “cherry-picked” to be shared with government officials. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

