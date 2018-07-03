Charges have been dropped against a former correctional officer, who had been found guilty in 2015 of assaulting an inmate in the St. John’s lockup. Anthony Crocker, 38, had been sentenced to 100 hours of community service and saw his 16-year career come to an end. A drunk and handcuffed inmate had spit on Crocker. But the Court of Appeal ruled that the original trial judge should have considered that Crocker was acting in self defence. The Crown withdrew the charge Tuesday just as a new trial was about to begin.

-Advertisement-