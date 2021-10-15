The former chief financial officer of a Liberal district association has been charged with fraud involving campaign funds.

The RCMP say Cory Trask of Upper Island Cove was charged after an investigation into the misappropriation of about $9,000 in campaign funds. Trask was the CFO of the Harbour Grace-Port de Grave District Liberal Party. Police were contacted by the party after a forensic audit of campaign funds.

Trask is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and breach of trust. He will be back in court Nov. 24.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Pam Parsons is the MHA for the district.

“My campaign was very disappointed to discover suspected fraudulent activity following a forensic audit,” she said in a statement. “My campaign immediately notified the RCMP, and as the matter is now before the court we cannot comment any further at this time.”