Former cabinet minister John Efford died Sunday at the age of 77.

“With profound sadness and heartache, Madonna Efford and her daughter Jackie, sons John Jr. and Lee announce the peaceful passing of a beloved husband and father today in Carbonear hospital,” the family said in a statement Sunday morning.

Efford was one of the most colourful figures in Newfoundland and Labrador politics. He sat in the House of Assembly from 1985 to 2001 as the MHA for Port de Grave, serving in a number of cabinet portfolios, including social services and fisheries.

Efford was a fierce advocate for the fishery and a vocal supporter of the seal hunt. As one of the most popular politicians in the province, he launched a bid for the provincial Liberal leadership following the resignation of Premier Brian Tobin in 2000. That placed Efford at centre stage in one of the most memorable political dramas in the history of the province: the 2001 Liberal leadership convention.

Efford lost the Liberal leadership by just 14 votes on the second ballot to Roger Grimes, who became the province’s eighth premier. Divisions in the Liberal party never entirely healed after the convention and Efford left provincial politics.

He found new life on the federal scene when he was elected as the Liberal MP for Bonavista-Trinity-Conception in 2002 and re-elected to the new district of Avalon in 2004. Efford served as the federal minister of natural resources under Prime Minister Paul Martin. It was during this time that he found himself at the centre of another epic political battle with Premier Danny Williams: the negotiation of the 2005 Atlantic Accord.

“I was very saddened to learn of John Efford’s passing,” Martin said in a statement. “John had a remarkable political career In Ottawa and in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was a passionate advocate for his constituents, for the province he loved, for its fishing industry, as well as the communities that depend on it. He never shied away from any challenge in his years as a provincial and federal advocate and

faced them all with resolve and kindness. He was an extraordinary public servant, a cherished colleague and a friend.”

Efford retired from politics in 2006, citing poor health from diabetes. In 2019, he announced publicly that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He died Sunday morning just shy of his 78th birthday. Efford is survived by his wife, Madonna, and their children, Jackie, John and Lee.

“Dad was surrounded by his family and died peacefully in his sleep,” Jackie said. “We loved him beyond measure, and we will miss him terribly.

“Dad was a proud and passionate Newfoundlander who deeply loved this province and its people … he always wore his heart on his sleeve. His many years of public service and commitment to making a difference in the lives of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians was second to none. This is a sad day for us and for all of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Premier Andrew Furey paid tribute to Efford in a statement on Twitter.

“John Efford had a strength of personality and character that made him a force in our province’s political history, serving for decades as a proud Liberal in provincial and federal governments,” Furey said. “I’m glad to have called him a friend. Sending condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Former premier Danny Williams also released a statement.

“I was very saddened to learn of John Efford’s passing. John was a force of nature on the political landscape for his entire career. I had a deep admiration for his absolute commitment to serving the people of our province. His love for Newfoundland and Labrador and for those he represented was unwavering, and a testament to what it is to be a public servant. His legacy will certainly be a lasting one. We wish Madonna and his wide circle of family and friends our heartfelt sympathies.”

Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life for the Honourable R. John Efford will be held at a later date.