Two forest fires in central Newfoundland are still burning out of control, but there’s some improvement in the region as a change in wind is blowing smoke away from residents in Grand Falls-Windsor, but residents on the south coast reported smoke being blown into their communities. The fires have increased in size and conditions persist. The Bay D’Espoir highway remains closed at this time. As these fires rage on, it’s difficult for crews to get on site, but help may be on the way with the weather changing tomorrow. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the latest from Grand Falls-Windsor.