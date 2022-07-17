SHARE

Firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources and the Conception Bay South Fire Department spent hours on Sunday fighting a forest fire in Upper Gullies.

Crews with the Conception Bay South Fire Department, and the NL Department of Natural Resources on the scene of a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

First accounts of the fire started coming in on social media during the lunch hour.  At times flames could be seen reaching over the treetops in the woods off Larch Grove Road.  Area residents were on edge, with the fire growing in intensity in the heat, wind, and dry conditions.

Water was gathered from Conception Bay and from Paddy’s Pond as two water bombers soaked the area in an effort to contain and douse the flames.  Dozens of onlookers stopped to watch.

A Bombardier CL-415 water bomber, owned by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary turned to social media around 2:00 to urge the public to avoid the area, and to refrain from stopping on Peacekeepers Way to watch the spectacle.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. the blaze was declared under control.  Crews with the Department of Natural Resources remained on the scene into the evening to mop up hot spots and ensure there were no flare-ups.

With a recent period of hot, dry weather the fire hazard index in eastern and central Newfoundland is either very high or extreme.  Under these conditions fires start very easily and spread rapidly, challenging fire suppression efforts.  Many forest related activities are banned or restricted, including all open air fires and campfires.

For more information visit the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Fire Hazard Map

Personnel with the NL Department of Natural Resources on the scene of a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A Bombardier CL-415 water bomber on approach towards a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A Bombardier CL-415 water bomber on approach towards a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Personnel with the NL Department of Natural Resources on scene of a forest fire in Conception Bay South. A Bombardier CL-415 water bomber approaches the location of a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A Bombardier CL-415 water bomber approaches the location of a forest fire in Conception Bay South. (Earl Noble / NTV News)