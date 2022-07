Firefighters with the Department of Natural Resources and Conception Bay South Fire Department are still on scene of a forest fire in C.B.S.

First reports of the fire started coming in on social media during the lunch hour. Fire crews have been battling the blaze on the ground and water bombers have dropped thousands of tonnes of water from above.

No homes have been evacuated as of yet. But officials say the blaze is now under control.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.