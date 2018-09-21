The Muskrat Falls inquiry was presented with a forensic audit Friday that raised troubling questions about cost estimates. Grant Thornton found that Muskrat Falls may not have been the lowest coast option when it was sanctioned in 2012. That’s because Nalcor may have understated the cost of the project, while overstating the cost of the “isolated island option.” Nalcor may also have inappropriately ignored cheaper alternatives such as waiting until the Churchill Falls contract ends in 2041 or buying power from Hydro-Quebec. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

