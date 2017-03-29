For the love of words

If you love books and are looking for the extraordinary at a good price, the Arts and Culture Centre is the place to visit Wednesday night.

The Arts and Culture Centre in St. John’s has been transformed into a giant used book store. It is an annual event that book lovers look forward to. According to organizer Joyce Noseworthy the money raised helps women in many different ways, including scholarships and funding for shelters and an overseas school. The book sale kicked off yesterday, and will finish up tomorrow, when remaining books will go on sale for half price.

They still have thousands of books available for customers and for the people helped by the Canadian Federation of University Women it’s a win-win situation. It allows used books to help those who truly need it.