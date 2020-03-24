Central Pharmacy has closed its doors after owner and pharmacist Ken Dicks said he believed the situation had gotten too risky for foot traffic.

But the business is far from shut down. In face, he’s expanding service.

Customers can call or text to have their items delivered to the parking lot. Construction is also underway for a structure to allow contact between staff and customers. It’s a strategy to protect customers for as long as needed.

Dicks says his drug store has been in the community for nearly 50 years and it’s the health of his neighbours that matters most right now.