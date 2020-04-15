The East Coast Trail Association is warning the public to follow the advice of health officials when deciding whether or not to go for a hike.

The association says they have seen an increase in the number of hikers seeking to remain active during the pandemic, but there are a number of challenges you should factor into your trip before deciding to leave the house.

* Car Pooling: Travel to and from the trailhead with members of the same household only.

* Hiking Group: adhere to public health guidelines regarding the limits placed on group size.

* Parking: maintain physical distancing in parking areas on exit and return; if the designated parking area is full consider moving your hike to another path.

* Physical Distance: maintain 2 metres between hikers at all times, even during breaks.

* Trail Passing: when being passed by another hiker, step off the trail at least 2 metres to maintain your ideal physical distance.

* First Aid Kit: Add three additional protective items: mask, hand sanitizer and latex gloves; wear your mask when you approach and pass other hikers/residents.