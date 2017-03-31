Flour recall

Canadian health officials are warning about a commonly used all-purpose flour which is making people sick. So far 25 people are ill with E.Coli, in five provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador.

Five people have been hospitalized here.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to a batch of Robin Hood all-purpose flour. No deaths have been reported, and everyone who got sick has either recovered or is recovering. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a recall for the flour, which was sold in this province and western Canada.

The inspection agency says Smucker Foods is recalling 10-kilogram bags of its Robin Hood all-purpose flour with the best-before-date of April 17, 2018.

The agency says the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E.Coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you extremely sick.