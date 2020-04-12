An apartment building in Pleasantville was evacuated early Sunday morning because of flooding.

Residents reported hearing a loud noise around 4 a.m. They say a water main entering the 16-unit building broke with such force it took out a wall. Rising water in the basement forced some residents to escape through a window.

Firefighters arrived to find several feet of water in the basement. City crews had to be called in to turn off the water, while Newfoundland Power crews cut power to the building.

Several resident will need to be relocated at least temporarily while repairs are underway.