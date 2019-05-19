The Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment has removed the flood warnings for the community of Mud Lake and Mud Lake Road which were issued yesterday (May 18). An ice jam advisory continues to remain in effect for the Lower Churchill River region.

Officials continue to monitor both water levels and ice conditions on the Lower Churchill River and are in regular contact with the Local River Watch Committee as the spring melt season progresses. In addition, the department continues to update emergency management partners to ensure a coordinated approach to supporting residents.

Information regarding water levels and other river data is updated in real time at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment website at: https://www.mae.gov.nl.ca/wrmd/ADRS/v6/Graphs_List.asp.