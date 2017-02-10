Foggy arrivals at St. John’s airport improve with new landing system

The St. John’s International Airport is getting busier, more than one and a half million people flew in or out of the city last year, nearly a five percent increase from 2015, and most of those flights landed or took off regardless of the weather.

Prior to the installation of the category three instrument landing system nearly a thousand flights a year were delayed, diverted or cancelled due to fog. The Cat 3 system allows aircraft to safely land in low visibility situations like fog. The new system has now been in operation for a year, during that time, only forty planes were affected.

That is good news for the travelling public, they can book a flight, and feel relatively confident that when they arrive at the airport, the plane will be on time.

2016 saw the busiest summer in the airport’s history, and with spring, traditionally being the foggiest time of the year and the majority of those planes getting in and out on time, 2017 could be another record breaking year for the airport.