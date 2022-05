The flight carrying the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall has landed at St. John’s International Airport.

Prince Charles and Camilla were greeted by dignitaries at the airport. They will then go to Confederation Building where they will meet Indigenous leaders. Reconciliation will be a major theme of today’s visit.

Beth Penney, Bart Fraize and Jodi Cooke are covering the trip and will have full coverage tonight on NTV News First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.