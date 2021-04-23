Officials have suspended the search in Flatrock for a missing Memorial University student who fell off the breakwater on Wednesday night.

Police say the conditions in the area have deteriorated today, and are not suppose to improve this evening. However, they say they will be constantly re-assessing conditions in an effort to resume the search.

The 21-year-old man went into the water Wednesday night while visiting the area with his parents.

After seeing their son go in the water, they called 9-1-1. A massive air, sea and ground search was immediately launched, but failed to find any sign of the missing man.

The case is currently in the hands of RNC major crimes, that is the section that investigates all missing person cases.