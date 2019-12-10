A judge will sentence 22-year-old Jesse Lewis later this week after he plead guilty this morning to nearly two dozen charges, many of which stemmed from a crime spree last October that involved a carjacking with three children and one of their grandmothers in the car. Lawyers have agreed on a joint submission that would see Lewis sentenced to five years. Today, Lewis took responsibility but couldn’t explain why he took his mother’s mini van, leading police on a 120 kilometer chase from Avondale and back again.

At times he stopped, stealing a case of beer, twice filling up with gas and failing to pay both times; as well as driving dangerously, reaching speeds estimated in the 160 km/h range … often crossing into oncoming traffic. There were several collisions, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Two people are still receiving treatment as a result of being struck by Lewis. The most serious incident that day was the result of Lewis losing control of the van, striking a utility pole and crashing his mother’s mini-van. To get away he carjacked another mini-van with children ages one, two and three inside.

He allowed them to be removed before fleeing back to Avondale where he was arrested after running into his mother’s house. One of the victims of that carjacking said it took weeks before she could get her child even to sit in a vehicle. She said the van Lewis took was a significant loss for her family and that regardless what sentence Lewis receive, her family will be dealing with the fall out for the rest of their lives.

Just weeks earlier he was acquitted of shooting Bernard Mason. The judge ruled Lewis acted in self-defense when he shot his neighbor. Lewis was waiting to be sentenced in connection with a number of offences that stemmed from the shooting at the time of the carjacking. Today, Lewis said he had been drinking and doing drugs and didn’t want to go back to jail. He said pleading guilty today was the first time he has taken responsibility for anything in his life, and he looks forward to getting treatment and getting a job after serving his sentence.