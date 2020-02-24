SHARE

Five-year-old Jaxen Dillon got a special visitor while he was outside playing on Sunday morning.

Jaxen’s mom posted on Facebook to see if an on duty police officer would be willing to stop by for a visit.

To her surprise – her plea was answered. RNC Constable Farrell gave Jaxen a special tour of his police car.

Jaxen’s Mom says since the visit she hasn’t been able to wipe the smile off his face.

