Five-year-old Jaxen Dillon got a special visitor while he was outside playing on Sunday morning.

Jaxen’s mom posted on Facebook to see if an on duty police officer would be willing to stop by for a visit.

After paying a visit to 5 year old Jaxen today in @Mount_Pearl, Cst. Farrell is quite confident he has found his new partner! Jaxen and Cst. Farrell will make a great team! 😉 #YourRNC #Community pic.twitter.com/BWpmra31nP — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) February 23, 2020

To her surprise – her plea was answered. RNC Constable Farrell gave Jaxen a special tour of his police car.

Jaxen’s Mom says since the visit she hasn’t been able to wipe the smile off his face.