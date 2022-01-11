Newfoundland and Labrador has 427 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As a result of testing capacity being exceeded at the provincial laboratory between December 29, 2021-January 6, 2022 and samples being sent out of the province for testing, an additional 323 cases are being reported today arising from these results.

The breakdown of the 750 cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

Ninety-four under 20 years of age;

Two hundred and forty-one between 20-39 years of age;

Seventy-three between 40-49 years of age;

Ninety-five between 50-59 years of age;

Sixty between 60-69 years of age; and

Forty-three 70 years of age and above.

There are 300 females and 306 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

Five between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are 14 females and seven males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Eight under 20 years of age;

Fourteen between 20-39 years of age;

Five between 40-49 years of age;

Five between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are 19 females and 18 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Nineteen under 20 years of age;

Twenty between 20-39 years of age;

Nine between 40-49 years of age;

Nine between 50-59 years of age;

Nine between 60-69 years of age; and

Four 70 years of age and above.

There are 39 females and 31 males. All are under investigation.

There are also 16 cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

One under 20 years of age;

Ten between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age; and

Four between 50-59 years of age.

There are seven females, eight males, and one unknown sex. All are under investigation.

There have been 494 new recoveries – 114 in the Eastern Health region, 289 in the Central Health region, 90 in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 3,960 people have recovered. There are five people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 6,211 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4,333

Central Health – 283

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1,168

Western Health – 342

Unknown RHA – 85

To date, 438,960 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.