Eastern Health is advising that all outpatient appointments at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre have been cancelled, after five patients on a unit tested positive for COVID-19. Clients will be contacted by their health-care team regarding their next appointment.

Following the first positive case reported on December 29, 2021, testing and investigation have been ongoing, resulting in the identification of an additional number of positive cases on the unit.

All COVID-19 positive patients on the unit were close contacts of each other, and are isolating and following infection control procedures. All other patients on the unit have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

The unit is currently closed to new admissions and to visitors, which is in line with current expanded visitor restrictions at all Eastern Health facilities.

Staff considered direct contacts of the positive patients have also been tested. A small number of staff at the site have tested positive to date though it is not confirmed that these positive cases are connected to the patients on the unit. Contact tracing is underway and the movement of staff is limited in and out of the unit.

“We understand that this is a stressful time for patients and for staff members on this unit at the Dr. L. A. Miller Centre,” said Dr. Natalie Bridger, Clinical Chief for Infection Prevention and Control at Eastern Health. “Stringent infection control and prevention measures have been put in place. We would like to provide assurance that we are managing the situation according to best practice and are taking measure to limit the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.”