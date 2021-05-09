Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region 70 years of age and older. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are five new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,061 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 67 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 40

Central Health – 12

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 12

To date, 136,097 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Saturday in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of recent cases over the weekend, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the flights listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.