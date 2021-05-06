Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus one new confirmed case on the ship anchored in Conception Bay.

This means a total of 14 crew are confirmed COVID-19 positive. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The crew remain onboard and there is no risk of community spread.

There are six new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,052 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19, who is a crew member of the boat anchored in Conception Bay.

There are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 58 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 34

Central Health – 9

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 12

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.