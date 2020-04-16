Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This brings the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 252.

Seven people are in hospital, three are in intensive care. 170 people have recovered and 5,307 people have been tested.

Dr. Fitzgerald has advised the Minister of Health that the Public Health State of Emergency should be extended.