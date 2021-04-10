Five candidates have stepped forward to run for Speaker of the House of Assembly.

In the running are Liberal MHAs Derek Bennett and Brian Warr, both of whom were shuffled out of cabinet on Thursday, and Sherry Gambin-Walsh, who was removed from cabinet last year for breaching confidentiality. Incumbent speaker Scott Reid is seeking re-election, and in a very rare move, opposition Tory MHA Paul Dinn is also running.

Electing a speaker is the first order of business for the legislature after a general election. The vote will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday.

MHAs elect the speaker by secret ballot. The winner must receive a majority of votes, which means there could be multiple ballots. If nobody receives a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes drops off the ballot and voting continues until there is a winner.

There will be 39 MHAs eligible to vote Monday as the seat for St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi will remain vacant pending a judicial recount.