There were some tense moments in downtown St. John’s today after a fire was discovered in a block of eight wooden homes, all of which are more than a century old.

Firefighters quickly got the fire on Monroe Street under control. The first 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9 o’clock this morning.

Acting platoon chief Tony Renouf said that when they arrived there was heavy smoke on the street. They forced their way inside and found fire on the second floor.

He says nobody was at home at the time. Firefighters did evacuate neighboring homes, that is when they made a surprising discovery – two large dogs.

The acting platoon chief says there was major structural damage as a result of the fire, and the people who live there will have to find other accommodations.

Meanwhile, the neighboring home where firefighters rescued the two dogs was purchased only weeks ago. There is some smoke damage to that home. Five stations, and about two dozen firefighters, responded to the call. They say whenever there is a call downtown, it is concerning.