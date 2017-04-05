Fishing vessel damaged by storm

Heavy, wet snow appears to have been too much for a 55-foot longliner in Musgrave Harbour.

Cluney Pardy owns The Baccalieu Endeavour. He spent yesterday afternoon trying to save his fishing boat after it began listing to port at the wharf.

Pardy says there is some ice in the harbour but not enough to cause his vessel to roll as far as it has.

He doesn’t know what is causing the list but snow drifts from yesterday’s winter storm seems a likely culprit. Heavy equipment was unable to upright the boat yesterday.

Attempts to save the vessel, which employees four family members, are underway today.