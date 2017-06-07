The crew of the fishing vessel Avalon Princess was airlifted from an ice pan Wednesday after the boat started taking on water. It’s one of four vessels trapped in thick ice near La Scie. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.