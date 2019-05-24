Shrimp and lobster prices have plummeted in recent years, but what about this season? Fishermen say the price is right. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin checks out one of the province’s most lucrative fishing zones.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.