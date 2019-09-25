Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne released new policies and procedures for the aquaculture industry on Wednesday, a day after revelations of a mass die-off of farmed salmon on the south coast of Newfoundland.

Highlights of the updates include:

Policies that focus on industry accountability, environmental stewardship, and best practices that adhere to, or exceed, industry standards;

A strong, public reporting policy that enhances industry accountability and public trust;

Clearer expectations around the selling and buying of licenses and sub-leasing processes; and

Security bonding for any environmental remediation resulting from aquaculture activity.

Aquatic animal health measures to mitigate disease have also been adopted, including:

Requirement for licensees to have a detailed fish health management plan;

Net washing procedures to ensure full sanitization of nets; species and site separation;

Finfish and shellfish surveillance measures to ensure regular and publicly reportable diagnostic testing; and

Biosecurity auditing of aquaculture facilities, sites and activities to ensure world-class biosecurity standards are maintained.

The government says more stringent standards will also be adopted for public communication by aquaculture companies regarding escape and disease events, and compliance.