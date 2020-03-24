The expiry date for fish processing and fish buyer licenses is being extended by five months.

The announcement came in a statement made Tuesday by the Department of Fisheries and Land resources:

“The expiry date for all current valid fish processing and fish buyer licences in Newfoundland and Labrador is being extended from March 31, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

“This decision is being made in consideration of economic impacts on the Newfoundland and Labrador seafood sector stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The department plans to work with industry during this extension period to support the issuing of fish processing and buyer licence renewal requests.

“Fish processors and buyers with questions about this extension should contact the department’s Director of Licensing, Inspection and Quality Assurance by telephone at 709-693-2446 or email derricklockyer@gov.nl.ca.”